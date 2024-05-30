Talking new music from Jesse Dayton, Willie Nelson, Diiv, La Luz and more - The Drop - 5-30-24
HOUSTON - Ruben Dominguez and Quinn Bishop at Cactus Music talking about the latest releases and reissues.
Announcing FREE IN STORE PERFORMANCE - Saturday June 1 at 1PM - JESSE DAYTON
NEW RELEASES
Jesse Dayton – The Hard Way Blues
Willie Nelson – The border
Marias - Submarine
Maya Hawke – Chaos Angel
Richard Thompson – Ship to Shore
Lenny Kravitz – Blue Electric Light
Diiv – Frog in Boiling Water
La Luz – News of the Universe
Danger Mouse and Gemini – Born Again / Ghetto Pop Life
GREATEST HITS
Cyndi Lauper – Let the Canary Sing
Joan Jett – Greatest Hits
REISSUES
Elliott Smith – New Moon
Soul Jazz – Punk 45
Ben Folds 5 – Whatever and Ever Amen
Sylvan Esso – Self-titled 10th Anniversary edition
JAZZ REISSUES
Charles Mingus – Incarnations
Anthony Williams – Life Time