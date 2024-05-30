Expand / Collapse search

Talking new music from Jesse Dayton, Willie Nelson, Diiv, La Luz and more - The Drop - 5-30-24

Updated  May 30, 2024 11:35am CDT
HOUSTON - Ruben Dominguez and Quinn Bishop at Cactus Music talking about the latest releases and reissues.

Announcing FREE IN STORE PERFORMANCE - Saturday June 1 at 1PM  - JESSE DAYTON

 NEW RELEASES

Jesse Dayton – The Hard Way Blues

Willie Nelson – The border

Marias - Submarine

Maya Hawke – Chaos Angel

Richard Thompson – Ship to Shore

Lenny Kravitz – Blue Electric Light

Diiv – Frog in Boiling Water

La Luz – News of the Universe

Danger Mouse and Gemini – Born Again / Ghetto Pop Life

 GREATEST HITS

Cyndi Lauper – Let the Canary Sing

Joan Jett – Greatest Hits

 REISSUES

Elliott Smith – New Moon

Soul Jazz – Punk 45

Ben Folds 5 – Whatever and Ever Amen

Sylvan Esso – Self-titled 10th Anniversary edition

 JAZZ REISSUES

Charles Mingus – Incarnations

Anthony Williams – Life Time