Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Chambers County, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County
Heat Advisory
from FRI 9:00 PM CDT until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Galveston Island, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County

Top 3 Takeaways: Back to school tips, 'Buttah Skin' founder, March on Washington 2023

By
Published 
The Defender Network Top 3 Takeaways
FOX 26 Houston

On Friday, during FOX 26 News at 5 p.m., anchor Anthony Antoine sat down with ReShonda Tate from The Defender Network, to talk briefly about the partnership and its value to the community.

HOUSTON - FOX 26 is partnering with the Defender Network, which has been delivering news and information to the Black community in our area for more than 90 years.

MORE OF THE DEFENDER NETWORK'S TOP 3 TAKEAWAYS

Each week, we will share some of the stories the Defender team is spending time digging into and break them down into the top 3 takeaways.

This week, The Defender Network and FOX 26 discussed the following stories we encourage you to examine: 