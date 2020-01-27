Shaq to donate Super Bowl party proceeds to families of helicopter crash victims
"Kobe would want us to push through and celebrate life," Shaq wrote on Twitter.
LA County coroner's office officially IDs remaining helicopter crash victims
According to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, through the use of DNA and fingerprints, has identified all nine of the victims who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday involving Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, announced on Wednesday evening.
College basketball player drops 81 points in a game to honor Kobe Bryant
Yazid Powell, a freshman guard or the Community College of Beaver County, scored 81 points Monday night.
Bodies of Kobe Bryant, 8 other victims recovered from helicopter crash scene
Wreckage from the helicopter crash that killed Laker legend Kobe Bryant and eight other people was removed from a Calabasas hillside on Tuesday and hauled away for closer examination by federal investigators, while coroner's officials confirmed they have recovered the remains of everyone aboard the ill-fated flight.
NBA players pay tribute to Kobe Bryant by voluntarily retiring his numbers
NBA players Spencer Dinwiddie and Terrence Ross have switched their jersey numbers to honor Kobe Bryant's life.
Kobe Bryant: Athletes reflect on NBA legend’s push for equality and opportunity in women’s sports
Kobe Bryant was a legend on and off the court - especially as he focused more on pushing for equality and opportunity in women's sports.
Ticket prices approach $1,000 for first Lakers game after death of Kobe Bryant
Ticket prices for the first Los Angeles Lakers game following the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant have skyrocketed, as fans return to what many have called “the house that Kobe built.”
Public's help sought in federal investigation of deadly chopper crash that killed all nine onboard
Authorities sought the public’s help in the federal investigation of the deadly chopper crash that killed all nine aboard including Kobe and Gianna Bryant.
Shaquille O'Neal expresses grief over Kobe Bryant's death: 'I'm not doing well. I'm sick'
Shaquille O'Neal mourned the life of his former teammate Kobe Bryant during a recent interview on "The Big Podcast With Shaq."
Nike didn’t pull Kobe Bryant items; they sold out
Nike ended speculation that they pulled items related to Kobe Bryant after his death in a helicopter crash. The company said the items sold out.
Bad Bunny pays tribute to Kobe Bryant with ‘6 Rings’ song
The Latino superstar, who is considered a pioneer of Latin trap music, released the two-minute track on SoundCloud late Monday night.
Pilot of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter tried to avoid heavy fog before crash
Authorities say the veteran pilot of a helicopter that crashed, killing Kobe Bryant and eight others, tried to avoid fog so heavy it grounded police choppers.
What we know about the victims in Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash
Nine people were killed when a helicopter plunged into a hillside outside of Los Angeles, including NBA star Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter. Here’s what we have confirmed about all of the victims.
LeBron James breaks silence on Kobe Bryant's death: 'I'm heartbroken and devastated my brother!'
LeBron James broke his silence on Kobe Bryant’s death on Monday night, writing a heartfelt caption on Instagram and posting several photos of the late Los Angeles Lakers star.
Houston area teens return from Kobe Bryant’s weekend tournament, devastated by the news of the legend’s death
'HE WELCOMED US': FOX 26 caught up with two teens that played in Kobe Bryant's basketball camp, which was designed to help kids who were excited about the game he loved so much.
Rest in Peace, Mamba: Texas Southern University students mourn death of NBA star Kobe Bryant
REST IN PEACE, KOBE: College students on the campus of Texas Southern University share their remarks on the NBA legend's death after his private helicopter crashed in the hills of Calabasas, California.
NBA players call on league to retire Kobe Bryant’s numbers
Utah Jazz players Donovan Mitchell and Royce O'Neal want the NBA to retire Kobe Bryant's jerseys indefinitely.
Kobe Bryant will be inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2020 class, chairman says
The chairman of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame said Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles, will be inducted into the 2020 class.
Helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, 8 others, had tried to climb to avoid cloud layer, investigators say
The pilot of the helicopter that crashed into a hillside outside Los Angeles, killing former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and eight others, told air traffic controllers in his last radio message that he was climbing to avoid a cloud layer, an accident investigator said Monday.
ESPN to re-air Kobe Bryant's final NBA game in which he scored 60 points
On Monday night, ESPN will re-air Kobe Bryant’s final NBA game to honor the Lakers legend after he and his 13-year-old daughter were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday morning.