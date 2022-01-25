Dear Kobe: Morgan Freeman narrates FOX 11's tribute to the late Lakers legend

It has been an emotional two years for Los Angeles -- a time of grief that lingers for the families of Kobe and Gianna Bryant and all involved in that tragic helicopter crash on January 26, 2020. It has also been a time of deep reflection and coming together for the city of Los Angeles, and for the fans young and old who will never forget the legendary Kobe Bryant.

In addition to coping with the loss of one of the most beloved sports icons in the city's history, Californians continue to deal with the devastating impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

There was only one voice we wanted to deliver a message about Kobe’s legacy. So, FOX 11 reached out to the legendary Morgan Freeman and asked if he would be the voice for a special tribute to Kobe.

Using Kobe Bryant’s own words from the award-winning short film "Dear Basketball" as an inspiration, we wrote a new version titled "Dear Kobe" reflecting on what Los Angeles itself has been feeling regarding the loss of Bryant and what we as a city would want to tell him.

We presented "Dear Kobe" to Morgan Freeman. He graciously agreed to track our tribute with his velvety choice and on a beautiful and sunny Sunday morning, which was a far cry from the dark tragedy. We made a small recording studio at the end of a dining room table in a private home.

Weeks later, the world shut down due to the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

FOX 11’s team arrived with printed scripts and a microphone and a teleprompter to read from. Morgan, who happened to be in Los Angeles for the weekend, arrived minutes later did the recording in less than fifteen minutes.

We humbly present Dear Kobe as a tribute to Kobe Bryant’s legacy, as we pass on our deepest condolences to the Bryant family and Laker Nation, and our deepest gratitude to Morgan Freeman for lending his voice to this project. Please keep all the families in your thoughts and consider donating to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Dear Kobe,

From the moment

We first saw you on the court

Tongue out

That swagger

In the Great Western Forum

We knew one thing was real:

We fell in love with you

A Los Angeles fandom so deep-

Our hearts-- our hands--

Laker Nation’s spirit & soul.

We grew up with you

Young kids on the playground

"I'll be Kobe-- you be Shaq"

We never saw the end of the tunnel

We only saw YOU

Growing, leading, becoming a champ

And so we cheered.

Watching you run up and down the court

After every loose ball.

We saw your hustle

We saw your heart

Because it came with so much more

We saw you play through the sweat and hurt

Torn Achilles - and STILL sinking free throws

We KNEW why you did it.

Because that's what you do

When you do what you love.

You leave it all on the court.

And so you did.

You gave Lakers fans their biggest dreams

And we'll always love you for it.

Twenty years dedicated to this city- this team

And when that fateful Sunday came

Tragedy for so many families involved

We weren’t ready. we still aren’t.

And yet we know it's time to say goodbye

And no -- it's NOT OK.

We're not ready to let you go.

We want to let you know.

Yet we'll always savor the moments we had together.

The good and the bad.

You've given this city, this team, your family.

All that you have.

And we all know, no matter what comes next

You'll always be that guy

Tongue out

That swagger

:05 seconds on the clock

Ball in your hands.

5,4,3,2,1

Love you always,

Los Angeles