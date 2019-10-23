What you need to know for game 2 of the World Series in Houston

article

The Houston Astros are looking to even the World Series with the Washington Nationals in Game 2 Wednesday night in Houston.

The World Series opener on Tuesday night ended with a 5-4 loss for the Astros, despite a record-setting homerun by George Springer. Springer set a record by homering in his fifth straight World Series game, breaking a record he had shared with Lou Gehrig and Reggie Jackson.

Observers and analysts have made much of the pitching matchups featured in this series.

Game 1 was Gerrit Cole's first loss since May 22.

But in Game 2, Justin Verlander will take the mound for the Astros. Verlander is 0-4 with a 5.67 ERA in five World Series starts. He got this far with the Astros in 2017, and in Detroit in 2006 and 2012. Verlander led the majors with 21 wins this year and struck out 300.

For the Washington Nationals, Stephen Strasburg will be on the bump. He was 3-0 with a 1.64 ERA in the NL playoffs. He went 18-6 and set a career-high for wins during the regular season. He's pitched once in Houston, throwing six scoreless innings in 2017.

Here's what else you need to know for tonight's game:

FIRST PITCH: Houston native and Olympic Champion Simone Biles is scheduled to throw out the first pitch.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Houston: Justin Verlander (21-6, 2.62 ERA in regular season) Washington: Stephen Strasburg (18-6, 3.32 ERA in regular season)

WORLD SERIES: Houston is behind in the series as Washington leads 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Astros are 60-21 in home games. Houston has a team batting average of .213 this postseason, Jose Altuve has led them with an average of .333, including eight extra-base hits and eight RBIs. The Nationals are 43-38 in road games. Washington has a team slugging percentage of .389 this postseason, Juan Soto leads them with a mark of .548, including five extra-base hits and 10 RBIs.

REGULAR SEASON TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman led the Astros with 41 home runs and had a slugging percentage of .592. Anthony Rendon led the Nationals with 174 hits and had a .319 batting average.

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Ryan Pressly: (knee), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: (shoulder), Jonny Venters: (shoulder), Koda Glover: (forearm).

The Associated Press contributed to this article