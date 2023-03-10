Expand / Collapse search

UH wins AAC Tournament quarterfinal game against East Carolina, 60-46

By
Published 
University of Houston
FOX 26 Houston

UH wins in AAC Tournament quarterfinals game

FOX 26 Sports Anchor Mark Bermann has more on the game as well as what's next for the Cougars.

FORT WORTH – The University of Houston men’s basketball team is moving on to the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament after beating East Carolina, 60-46, in the quarterfinals.

Senior guard Marcus Sasser – the conference Player of the Year – lead all scorers with 30 points, as the top-ranked Cougars overcame a sluggish first half to improve to 30-2 on the season.

MORE HOUSTON SPORTS COVERAGE

Sasser’s outburst was the lone bright spot on offense for UH, who shot just 28.1% (16-57) from the field.

The Cougars will face Cincinnati in the semifinals Saturday at 2pm CT.