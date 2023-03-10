UH wins AAC Tournament quarterfinal game against East Carolina, 60-46

FORT WORTH – The University of Houston men’s basketball team is moving on to the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament after beating East Carolina, 60-46, in the quarterfinals.

Senior guard Marcus Sasser – the conference Player of the Year – lead all scorers with 30 points, as the top-ranked Cougars overcame a sluggish first half to improve to 30-2 on the season.

Sasser’s outburst was the lone bright spot on offense for UH, who shot just 28.1% (16-57) from the field.

The Cougars will face Cincinnati in the semifinals Saturday at 2pm CT.