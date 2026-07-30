UFL announces they're leaving Houston

The Brief The United Football League announced on Thursday they are leaving two cities as part of its strategic market realignment and long-term growth strategy. According to the release, the league will depart Houston as well as Birmingham. Officials said two new replacement markets will be added for 2027, and the league says its planning to expand to 10 teams by 2028, including the addition of Oklahoma City.



The United Football League announced on Thursday they are leaving two cities as part of its strategic market realignment and long-term growth strategy.

UFL leaving Houston as part of strategic market realignment and a long-term growth strategy

What we know:

According to the release, the league will depart Houston as well as Birmingham.

Houston Gamblers ( )

Officials said two new replacement markets will be added for 2027, and the league says its planning to expand to 10 teams by 2028, including the addition of Oklahoma City.

UFL officials added they've targeted a 12-team league by 2030, but with strong interest from prospective markets and league momentum that timeline may be accelerated to 2029.

What they're saying:

"Departing a market is never easy and this decision is not a reflection of the dedication shown by players, coaches, fans, local partners, or civic leaders in Birmingham or Houston. We are grateful for their passion, commitment, and support, which have helped shape the continued evolution of the UFL," said UFL Co-Owner Mike Repole. "My mission is to build a league that is not only sustainable today, but also successful and thriving for decades to come. Building a spring football league has required discipline and difficult decisions, which have been guided by our clear long-term vision. Every market evaluation begins with the same three principles I have said since day one - the right market, the right sized venue, and a passionate fan base."

"With Birmingham, this decision was 100% due to the wrong sized venue," said Repole. "I appreciate the passion of the fans and respect the history of the Birmingham Stallions. It was clearly my decision that with the wrong sized venue spring football could not succeed in Birmingham. Even on opening day, when 16,000 Stallions fans showed up, the energy, passion, and game atmosphere was not felt due to the size of the venue. We've been transparent with local mayors and city leadership that we'd love to return as soon as the right stadium solution becomes available, and we are willing to participate in accelerating those efforts."

"Houston played an important role in reestablishing modern spring football, and we’re grateful to the fans, partners, and community who supported the Roughnecks and Gamblers," Repole added. "Houston is a great sports city, and Shell Energy Stadium has been an outstanding partner and venue. The reality is that we did not give this market the consistency it deserved. Between venue changes, team-name changes, and different approaches, we made it difficult to build lasting momentum."