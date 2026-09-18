Texas Tech Red Raiders holds off Houston Cougars 28-26 after late conversion stop

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The Brief No. 13 Texas Tech edged No. 22 Houston 28-26 after stopping a game-tying 2-point conversion with 49 seconds remaining. Red Raiders running back Cameron Dickey sealed the victory by running out the clock. Texas Tech stays undefeated at 3-0, while Houston drops to 2-1.



Texas Tech survived a late Houston rally Friday night, stopping a 2-point conversion attempt after the Cougars’ final touchdown to secure a 28-26 victory over the No. 22 Cougars.

The No. 13 Red Raiders improved to 3-0, while Houston fell to 2-1.

What we know:

Texas Tech started the game with an immediate mistake. On the Red Raiders’ first play from scrimmage, Thomas Castellanos’ pass was intercepted by Houston’s Will James. Houston turned the takeaway into a 31-yard field goal by Jonathan Dimas.

Houston built a 17-7 lead in the first half behind touchdown passes from Conner Weigman. But Texas Tech answered before halftime as quarterback Will Hammond connected with Kenny Johnson for a 35-yard touchdown, and backup QB Castellanos scored on a 3-yard run to cut Houston’s lead to 17-14 at halftime.

(Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Red Raiders take second-half lead

Dig deeper:

The Red Raiders took their first lead in the third quarter when runningback J’Koby Williams scored on a 29-yard touchdown run.

Houston answered with a field goal, but Texas Tech remained in front 21-20.

Houston’s Stopped 2-Point Conversion

Texas Tech extended its lead in the fourth quarter with an 11-play, 87-yard drive that lasted more than six minutes. Runningback Cameron Dickey scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 7:36 remaining, putting the Red Raiders ahead 28-20.

Houston responded with a 10-play, 78-yard drive. Weigman completed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Patrick Overmyer with 49 seconds remaining, but Weigman’s scrambling 2-point attempt came up short.

The play was reviewed, and the ruling was upheld as Weigman did not reach the goal line.

Houston attempted an onside kick, but Texas Tech recovered and ran out the remaining time. Dickey picked up a pair of first downs before Texas Tech took a knee to finish the game.

By the numbers:

Weigman completed 27 of 38 passes for 282 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 56 yards.

Hammond completed 17 of 27 passes for 257 yards and a touchdown.

The Red Raiders committed two turnovers, including the opening interception by Castellanos and another interception by Hammond, but the difference was Texas Tech’s defense holding Houston to 9-for-15 on third downs.

Upcoming schedule for Texas Tech and Houston

What's next:

Houston plays Georgia Southern on Sept. 26, while Texas Tech hosts Sam Houston on Sept. 26.