Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs is out for the season with a torn ACL, FOX 26 Sports Director Will Kunkel reports.

In Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, Diggs had a non-contact injury to his right knee in the third quarter.

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 27: Stefon Diggs #1 of the Houston Texans looks on before kickoff against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL football game at NRG Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Quarterback C.J. Stroud said this following the announcement, "It sucks. It’s not easy. It’s not something I can have a whole bunch of words for. It’s tough." According to Stroud, Diggs said this was the best time he was having on a team.

Diggs was traded to the Texans from the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. This was his first season with the Houston team.