The Houston Astros have announced that single game tickets to potential Astros postseason games in the Wild Card Series and American League Division Series rounds are now on sale to the general public.

Officials say availability is limited and available while supplies last.

Tickets are available starting at $25.

We're also told that there is a limited number of suites and hospitality spaces available.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

The only way you can guarantee tickets to the Wild Card Series, ALDS, and future postseason games is by becoming a season ticket holder for 2025. For more information, you can click here.

The Astros magic number to clinch the AL West Division Title sits at six games, as of Thursday afternoon.

If a game is not necessary and therefore not played, all single game purchases for that game will automatically be refunded to the card on which they were purchased. The ticket holder will also receive a refund of ticket fees associated with the purchase; order fees will only be refunded if each game in the order is not played. No refunds will be issued for played games for any reason.