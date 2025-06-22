Reports: Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant coming to Houston; Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks traded

The Brief Sports reporters from multiple platforms say the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets are making trades. The Rockets are receiving Kevin Durant for Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks. FOX Sports says the Suns will also receive six draft picks, including the No. 10 overall pick.



The Houston Rockets have agreed to a blockbuster trade with the Phoenix Suns, according to multiple reports.

Kevin Durant coming to Houston

What they're saying:

According to multiple sources, including FOX Sports, the Rockets have agreed to acquire 11-time All-NBA honoree Kevin Durant.

In return, the Suns will receive veteran guards Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks.

The deal also reportedly includes the Suns getting the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. The team will also have five picks during the second round selection.

The Rockets will be Durant's fifth NBA team. FOX Sports says Durant spent his first nine NBA seasons with the Seattle Supersonics/Oklahoma City Thunder, followed by three years with the Golden State Warriors (winning two championships), three with the Brooklyn Nets, and two with the Suns.

FOX Sports reports that Durant averaged 2.6.6 points this season. He played 62 games, but missed others due to ankle and calf injuries.