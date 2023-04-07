Masters Tournament: Multiple trees fall, second round suspended

Image 1 of 4 ▼ AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: A general view of fallen trees on the 17th tee during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

No injuries were reported after multiple trees fell over near a tee box at The Masters on Friday in Augusta, Georgia.

According to a statement from tournament officials at The Masters, three trees were blown over to the left of the 17th tee box.

Officials said, "the safety and well-being of everyone attending the Masters Tournament will always be the top priority of the Club, which will continue to closely monitor weather today and through the Tournament. The second round has been officially suspended for the rest of the day. Play will resume Saturday morning at 8 a.m. EDT. Ticket gates will open at 7 a.m. EDT as scheduled."