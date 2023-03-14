University of Houston guard Marcus Sasser has been named to the AP All-American first team.

Sasser led the Cougars to a 31-3 record, AAC Regular Season and Tournament championship, and a number-1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 05: Marcus Sasser #0 of the Houston Cougars takes a shot during the second half against the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum on March 05, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

The senior guard averaged 17ppg, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists per game for the year.

RELATED: Houston gets No. 1 seed in Midwest at expense of Kansas

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - MARCH 05: Marcus Sasser #0 of the Houston Cougars reacts during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at FedExForum on March 05, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Purdue’s Zach Edey and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis have given the Big Ten Conference a third straight year with multiple first-team Associated Press All-America picks. Kansas had a second straight first-teamer in Jalen Wilson.

The 7-foot-4 Edey appeared on all 58 ballots as a first-team selection from AP Top 25 voters. He was the lone unanimous pick in results released Tuesday.

Alabama’s Brandon Miller was also a first-team pick.

MORE: Houston beats Memphis with buzzer beater by Marcus Sasser, finishes regular season ranked #1

The second team included UCLA's Jamie Jaquez Jr., Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe and Gonzaga's Drew Timme.

The third team included the Kansas State duo of Markquis Nowell and Keyontae Johnson.