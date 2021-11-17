Justin Verlander to return to the Houston Astros for 2022 season: MLB source

article

According to a Major League Baseball source, the Astros reached a contract agreement with free-agent pitcher Justin Verlander on a one-year deal worth $25 million.



The agreement also includes a player option for a second year.



Justin’s brother, Ben, initially broke the news on Twitter that Justin is staying in Houston.

Verlander, who turned down the Astros qualifying offer of $18.4 million, returns to the Astros as he bounces back from Tommy John Surgery.

Last Tuesday, Astros owner Jim Crane said the Astros liked what they saw when Verlander threw for MLB teams in Florida the day before.



"He looked good," Crane said last week. "He’s in shape. He was throwing well. We gave him the qualifying offer this week. If he turns that down he’s gonna test the market. We certainly haven’t ruled out trying to sign him to a deal beyond the qualifying offer."

And the Astros did just that.



Verlander, who only pitched in one game in 2020 because of his injury, won the American League Cy Young Award in 2019 after going 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA.



