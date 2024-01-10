Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud named Week 18 AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Houston Texans QB C.J. Stroud has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

The announcement comes after Stroud's game-winning drive to send the Texans to the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Stroud, who has already been honored as Offensive Player of the Week, finished his regular season completing 20 of 26 passes for 264 yards, two touchdown passes, and AFC-best 134.1 passer rating.

With the game tied at 17 in the fourth quarter, Stroud engineered a 12-play, 73-yard scoring drive going 7-for-7 for 82 yards in the process. It marked Stroud’s rookie-best third game-winning drive and was later cemented as the drive that sealed the Texans as AFC South Champions.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Stroud finished the 2023 regular season completing 319 of 499 pass attempts, or 63.9%, for 4,108 yard, 23 touchdowns and just five intersections.

Stroud’s honor marks the 57th time a Texan has been named Player of the Week and the 20th time an offensive player has won the award in franchise history. It also sets a new team record for most Player of the Week awards in a single season with six, while being tied for the second-most in the NFL this year.