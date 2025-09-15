The Brief The Houston Texans will start off the NFL Season by playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 6 p.m. Monday. Maroon and Yellow lot will be open for parking, but the Texans are telling fans to use rideshare or public transit services instead to avoid congestion. Fans are encouraged to wear Liberty White to the game.



Houston Texan fans are kicking off the start of the NFL season with a Monday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. and fans are encouraged to plan their night ahead of time.

Parking at NRG

Both yellow and maroon parking lots are available for fans to use.

All parking at NRG Stadium will require a purchased parking pass. All parking passes (except Platinum) will be mobile.

According to the Texans website, parking is first come, first served for the first hour. Saving spots will not be allowed.

The Houston Texans are encouraging fans to use public transit or rideshare services to avoid creating traffic in the area.

Ticket prices

Tickets for the Texans game have a large range, dependent on seating.

As of noon, the cheapest tickets will be in the upper 600 sections at $58.65. Club seat tickets are between $235.80 to $359.80.

Tailgating rules

The Houston Texans dedicated a section on their website for all tailgating-related inquiries.

Tailgate equipment (tents, tables, etc.) is prohibited from being set in ADA spaces unless it occupies the same space as the accompanying ADA vehicle.

If you plan to extend sides or set chairs outside of your RV or bus, you will need parking passes in addition to the ones for the space that will be used by your vehicle.

All tents and chairs must be put away before entering the stadium.

Music speakers may not produce sound greater than 68 decibels in accordance to the City of Houston sound ordinance.

Generators that, as determined by Texans staff, create excessive noise or harmful fumes are prohibited.