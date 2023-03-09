The Houston Texans have been fined $175,000 for a salary cap reporting violation, the NFL announced Thursday. As a result, the team will forfeit their original fifth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Pursuant to the salary cap requirements in the Collective Bargaining Agreement, clubs must report any player compensation or benefit.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: A Houston Texans helmet sits on the bench at NRG Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Houston, Texas. The Tennessee Titans defeated the Houston Texans 17-10. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Following a review, the NFL determined that the club provided then Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson with undisclosed compensation in the form of membership at an alternative athletic facility in 2020.

The Texans released the following statement in regard to the fine:

"During the 2020 league year and while its facilities were closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Club absorbed $26,777 in costs for player benefits for the use of alternate athletic facilities, which it understands should have been charged instead to player salaries. The Club has fully cooperated with the League in its investigation of these matters and maintains that it had no intention to circumvent any salary cap rules or gain any sort of competitive advantage. While we disagree with the League’s ruling, we will accept the imposed discipline and move forward."

The Texans originally owned 11 picks in the 2023 draft scheduled for April 27–29, in Kansas City but will lose a 5th round pick as a punishment from the NFL.