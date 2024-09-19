Houston Texans Brevin Jordan out for the rest of the season with knee injury
HOUSTON - Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan is out for the rest of the 2024-25 season.
FOX 26 Sports Director Will Kunkel broke the news stating the tight end suffered a knee injury.
According to coaches, Jordan was on his way to a break-out year.
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 8: Brevin Jordan #9 of the Houston Texans reacts during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 8, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Quarterback C.J. Stroud referred to Jordan as the "heartbeat" of the team.
This is a breaking news story.