Houston Texans tight end Brevin Jordan is out for the rest of the 2024-25 season.

FOX 26 Sports Director Will Kunkel broke the news stating the tight end suffered a knee injury.

According to coaches, Jordan was on his way to a break-out year.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 8: Brevin Jordan #9 of the Houston Texans reacts during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 8, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Quarterback C.J. Stroud referred to Jordan as the "heartbeat" of the team.

This is a breaking news story.