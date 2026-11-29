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The Brief Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked a 57-yard field goal in overtime to give the Houston Texans a 26-23 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens. Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 346 yards and two touchdowns as Houston erased a 14-point second-half deficit. The Texans blocked a potential game-winning Baltimore field goal with 16 seconds left in regulation to force overtime and improve to 5-6.



The Houston Texans kicked a 57-yard field goal with 4:30 remaining in overtime, lifting them to a 26-23 comeback victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

C.J. Stroud threw for 346 yards and two touchdowns as Houston overcame a 14-point second-half deficit and scored the final 13 points. The Texans now sit at 5-6.

Texans finish comeback in overtime

What we know:

Houston forced Baltimore to punt on its opening overtime possession, then drove 45 yards to set up Ka'imi Fairbairn’s game-winning kick. Stroud kept the possession alive with a 31-yard completion to Nico Collins on third-and-10. After the drive stalled in Ravens' territory, Fairbairn delivered his fourth field goal of the game to get the team to five wins on the season.

The winning kick capped a rally that began after Baltimore took a 20-6 lead early in the third quarter.

Late touchdown, blocked kick force overtime

The Texans trailed 23-13 early in the fourth quarter before Fairbairn’s 32-yard field goal brought them within a touchdown.

Stroud then found wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 32-yard touchdown with three minutes remaining in regulation. The touchdown pass came immediately after a 15-yard completion between the two.

Baltimore then drove into position to retake the lead, but Houston blocked a 41-yard field-goal attempt with 16 seconds left to preserve the tie.

The Texans’ defense held the Ravens to a field goal and two punts on their other three possessions after halftime.

Houston withstands Baltimore’s big plays

Dig deeper:

The Ravens led 13-6 at halftime, then needed just one offensive play in the third quarter to extend the lead. Ravens quarterback Jacoby Brissett connected with Zay Flowers for a 75-yard touchdown, putting Houston down by 14.

The Texans followed up by converting three third downs on the drive before Stroud answered with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Dalton Schultz later in the quarter.

Baltimore added a field goal early in the fourth but did not score again.

Passing attack leads to win

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 29: Woody Marks #4 of the Houston Texans congratulates Graham Mertz #18 after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at Reliant Stadium on November 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ti Expand

By the numbers:

Houston won despite allowing eight sacks and gaining just 75 rushing yards.

Stroud completed 26 of 42 passes for 346 yards and two touchdowns without an interception. Collins caught six passes for 102 yards, while Harrison finished with four catches for 63 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans held the Ravens to two conversions on 12 third-down attempts.

Neither team committed a turnover.