Houston Texans 2026 Cheerleader tryouts heat up with high energy

The Brief The Houston Texans Cheerleaders narrowed a pool of over 500 applicants down to about 60 finalists during an intense invitational round on Sunday. Candidates were given only three days to learn the choreography to simulate the high-pressure environment of a professional NFL season. The final squad of 34 will be selected based on their dance performance, physical fitness, and their genuine passion for the Houston community.



On Sunday morning, the Houston Methodist Training Center transformed into a high-stakes stage as the 2026 Houston Texans Cheerleader tryouts reached the finalists level.

After filtering through more than 500 initial applications, the organization has narrowed the field to a select group of elite performers. On Sunday, May 10, tryouts continued for one of the 60 finalist spots.

The "In-Season" Challenge

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For the candidates, this wasn't just about dance—it was about performing under pressure. Casey Alberts, Director of Cheerleader Programs, explained that the timing of the tryouts is designed to mimic the fast-paced reality of an NFL season.

"We waited until Thursday to send them the choreography," Alberts said. "We don't want them to have a whole week to practice. We want to facilitate it like it would be in-season for the cheerleaders."

The dancers had only three days to master the routine before performing live in front of the judges. This "invitational" serves as the first time many of these athletes have performed for the staff in person, after working through virtual rounds and preliminary choreography cuts.

A Dream in Motion

What they're saying:

For many participants, like first-time participant Thalia, the day was about more than just the steps.

"This is actually my first time trying out... I'm honestly just blessed to be here," Thalia said. "It’s a really fun experience. You just have to go in there and give it your all and remember that we all love to dance."

What the Judges Are Looking For

Dig deeper:

While technical skill is a baseline requirement, Alberts emphasizes that the "X-factor" for an HTC member is a genuine connection to the Deep Steel Blue and Battle Red.

Alberts' top advice for future candidates:

Love the Team: "We want fans in our cheerleaders' uniforms."

Authenticity: "Be yourself with your personality in how you interact through the interviews."

Community Connection: The program prioritizes those who love the Houston community as much as the fans do.

The Road to the Final Squad

What's next:

The journey is far from over. Once the top 60 finalists are named, they will move into the Finals. This phase isn't just about the sidelines; candidates will be:

Challenged physically to ensure peak athletic performance. Evaluated through professional interviews. Tested on their knowledge of the Texans organization and the game of football.

Ultimately, the group will be trimmed down to a final squad of approximately 34 participants.