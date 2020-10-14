Houston Astros stay alive in ALCS, defeat Rays 4-3

article

The Houston Astros dodged elimination on Wednesday night in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Game 4, which was a must-win for the Astros to remain in the playoffs, saw the Astros win by a final score of 4-3.



The Astros scoring started when Jose Altuve knocked a one-run homer in the bottom of the first inning at Petco Park in San Diego.

MORE HOUSTON ASTROS NEWS



Then in the third inning, Altuve doubled on a fly ball into right field scoring Martin Maldonado.



In the bottom of the fifth inning, George Springer knocked a two-run homer to left field.



The Rays now lead the series 3-1.

Game 5 will take place on Thursday afternoon at 3:07 p.m. Central time.