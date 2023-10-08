The Houston Astros are now 1-1 in the American League Division Series against the Minnesota Twins after a 6-2 loss at Minute Maid Park on Sunday.

Former Astros Carlos Correa was able to hit an RBI double against the Astros in the first inning followed by two more RBI to help the Twins take over the scoreboard.

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 08: Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) reacts after striking out in the bottom of the sixth inning during the Major League Baseball ALDS Game 2 between the Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros on October 8, 2023 at Mi Expand

Astros had some pitching changes with Phil Maton taking the mound in the 5th inning replacing starting pitcher Framber Valdez. In the 6th inning, Maton was swapped out with pitcher Ryne Stanek.

In the bottom of the 8th inning, the Astros were able to get on the scoreboard after Yordan Álvarez hit a home run to left-center field with Alex Bregman on first base.

Houston is looking for a win while on the road in Minnesota with Game 3 to be played on Tuesday at 3:07 p.m.