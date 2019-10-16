Heavy rains postpone Astros-Yankees ALCS Game 4

article

Game Four of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The next two games at Yankee Stadium in New York have been rescheduled because of the forecast.

ALCS Game Four will now be on Thursday, which will have a 7:08 p.m. start on FS1.

Game Five will be on Friday at 6:08 p.m. start time.

A potential “bomb cyclone” is forming near New York City as an area of low pressure moves its way from the Great Lakes and meets up with a developing low over the Atlantic. The so-called bomb cyclone is a low that drops 24 millibars in pressure in 24 hours and typically causes gusty winds and lots of rain and/or snow, so rain does look very likely in The Bronx this evening.

This is the same system pushing a cold front through Texas, and bringing the Houston area rain and cooler air.

The Astros lead the series 2-1 after beating the Yankees 4-1 in Game 3 at Yankee Stadium.

Advertisement

Both clubs had planned to rely on relievers Wednesday night, but with news of the schedule changes, Astros Manager AJ Hinch announced that Zack Greinke will start Game 4. Justin Verlander will start Game 5.