Game 5 Breakdown: Round of home runs launch Astros past Nationals; Series at 3-2

The Houston Astros tied up the World Series Saturday night with an explosive win against the Washington Nationals! Tonight, the Astros are looking to take the lead against the Nationals and win the series at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Get play-by-play updates below!

Tonight's lineups

Houston Astros lineup

1 - George Springer CF

2 - Jose Altuve 2B

3 - Michael Brantley RF

4 - Alex Bregman 3B

5 - Yuli Gurriel 1B

6 - Yordan Alvarez LF

7 - Carlos Correa SS

8 - Martin Maldonado C

9 - Gerrit Cole RHP

Washington Nationals lineup

1 - Trea Turner SS

2 - Adam Eaton RF

3 - Anthony Rendon 3B

4 - Juan Soto LF

5 - Howie Kendrick 2B

6 - Ryan Zimmerman 1B

7 - Victor Robles CF

8 - Yan Gomes C

9 - Joe Ross SP

Top of the 1st Inning:

Joe Ross is pitching

George Springer gets walked.

Jose Altuve grounds into center field and sets up a double play. Springer and Altuve are out. 2 Outs.

Michael Brantley grounds out to first, ending the top of the 1st Inning.

Bottom of the 1st Inning:

Gerrit Cole is pitching.

Trea Turner strikes out.

Adam Eaton hits a fly ball deep into center field that is caught by George Springer. 2 Outs.

Anthony Rendon hits a fly ball into right center field that is caught, ending the first inning.

Top of the 2nd Inning:

Joe Ross is pitching.

Alex Bregman hits a ball deep into center field that is caught. 1 Out.

Yuli Gurriel hits a ground ball toward second base. Makes it on base.

Yordan Alvarez hits a 2-run home run. Astros now lead the Nationals, 2-0.

Carlos Correa strikes out. 2 Outs.

Martin Maldonado hits a ground ball to the pitcher and is tagged out at first base. End of the top of the second inning.

Bottom of the 2nd Inning:

Gerrit Cole is pitching.

Juan Soto a ground ball into right field and gets on base.

Howie Kendrick hits a line drive into center field. Kendrick is on first, Soto is on third base.

Ryan Zimmerman strikes out.

Victor Robles hits a ground ball to the shortstop setting up a double play. Kendrick is out at second base and Robles is out at first base. End of the second inning.

Top of the 3rd Inning:

Joe Ross is pitching.

Gerrit Cole hits a ground ball toward third base and is thrown out at first. 1 Out.

George Springer hits a ground ball toward third base and is thrown out at first. 2 Outs.

Jose Altuve hits a line drive into right field and gets on base.

Michael Brantley hits a fly ball into center field that is caught, ending the top of the third inning.

Bottom of the 3rd Inning:

Gerrit Cole is pitching.

Yan Gomes hits a pop fly ball that is caught in foul territory. 1 Out.

Joe Ross strikes out. 2 Outs.

Trea Turner turner hits a line drive out to left field, ending the 3rd Inning.

Top of the 4th Inning:

Joe Ross is pitching.

Alex Bregman grounded out to the shortstop. 1 Out.

Yuli Gurriel grounded out to second base. 2 Outs.

Yordan Alavarez hit a single into right field.

Carlos Correa hit a 2-run home run putting the Astros up 4-0 on the Nationals.

Martin Maldonado lined out to third base, ending the top of the fourth inning.

Bottom of the 4th Inning:

Gerrit Cole is pitching.

Adam Eaton strikes out. 1 Out.

Anthony Rendon gets walked.

Howie Kendrick hits a ground ball to the shortstop and Rendon is forced out at second base. End of the fourth inning.

Top of the 5th Inning:

Joe Ross is pitching.

Gerrit Cole hits a ground ball toward second base and is out at first base. 1 Out.

George Springer gets walked.

Jose Altuve hit a ground ball to second base setting up a double play at second and first base, ending the top of the fifth inning.

Bottom of the 5th Inning:

Ryan Zimmerman pops out to the first baseman in foul territory. 1 Out.

Victor Robles strikes out. 2 Outs.

Yan Gomes hits a fly ball into right field that is caught, ending the fifth inning.

Top of the 6th Inning:

PITCHING CHANGE: Tanner Rainey takes over pitching for the Nationals.

Michael Brantley hit a fly ball into left field that is caught. 1 Out.

Alex Bregman hits a fly ball into left field that is caught. 2 Outs.

Yuli Gurriel popped out to second base, ending the top of the sixth inning.

Bottom of the 6th Inning:

Gerrit Cole is pitching.

Gerardo Parra strikes out. 1 Out.

Trea Turner hits a ground ball just past first base and is tagged out at first base. 2 Outs.

Adam Eaton strikes out.

Top of the 7th Inning:

PITCHING CHANGE: Sean Dolittle takes over pitching for the Nationals.

Yordan Alvarez hits a ground ball and gets on first base.

Carlos Correa hits a ground ball to the shortstop that sets up a double play at second and first base. 2 Outs.

Martin Maldonado gets walked.

Gerrit Coles strikes out.

Bottom of the 7th Inning:

Gerrit Cole is pitching.

Anthony Rendon hits a fly ball into left field that is caught. 1 Out.

Juan Soto hit a solo home run. Astros still lead the Nationals 4-1.

Howie Kendrick strikes out. 2 Outs.

Ryan Zimmerman gets walked.

Victor Robles strikes out, ending the seventh inning.

Top of the 8th Inning:

PITCHING CHANGE: Daniel Hudson takes over pitching for the Nationals.

George Springer hits a fly ball deep into center field and makes it to second base.

Jose Altuve hits a ground ball and is thrown out at first base. 1 Out.

Michael Brantley gets walked.

Alex Bregman hits a fly ball into right field that is caught. 2 Outs.

Yuli Gurriel hit a ground ball into center field. Springer scored. Astros extend lead; 5-1.

Jake Marisnick strikes out, ending the top of the eighth inning.

Bottom of the 8th Inning:

PITCHING CHANGE: Joe Smith takes over pitching for the Astros.

Yan Gomes hits a ground ball into center field.

Asrubal Cabrera strikes out. 1 Out.

Trea Turner hits a fly ball into right field that is caught. 2 Outs.

Adam Eaton pops out to the first baseman in foul territory, ending the eighth inning.

Top of the 9th Inning:

Daniel Hudson is pitching.

Carlos Correa hits a fly ball deep into center field that is caught. 1 Out.

Kyle Turner strikes out. 2 Outs.

George Springer hits a 2-run home run to increase the Astros lead to 6. Score 7-1.

Altuve lined out to center field, ending the top of the ninth inning.

Bottom of the 9th Inning:

PITCHING CHANGE: Ryan Pressly takes over pitching for the Astros.

Anthony Rendon lined out to right field. 1 Out.

Juan Soto strikes out. 2 Outs.

Howie Kendrick hits a ground ball toward third base, ending the game. Score 7-1.

Astros take the lead in the World Series.