Game 4 Breakdown: Bregman's GRAND SLAM fuels Astros win; 8-1

The Houston Astros tied up the World Series with an electrifying win in Game 4! The Astros offense put runs up on the board during the early parts of the game, but Alex Bregman's late-inning grand slam is what ended the game for the Nationals.

Find the play-by-play breakdown below!

GAME 4 LINEUPS:

Houston Astros Lineup:

1) George Springer, RF

2) José Altuve, 2B

3) Michael Brantley, LF

4) Alex Bregman, 3B

5) Yuli Gurriel, 1B

6) Carlos Correa, SS

7) Robinson Chirinos, C

8) Jake Marisnick, CF

9) Jose Urquidy, P

Washington Nationals Lineup:

1) Trea Turner, SS

2) Adam Eaton, RF

3) Anthony Rendon, 3B

4) Juan Soto, LF

5) Howie Kendrick, 2B

6) Ryan Zimmerman, 1B

7) Victor Robles, CF

8) Yan Gomes, C

9) Patrick Corbin, P

Top of the 1st Inning:

Patrick Corbin is pitching

George Springer strikes out. 1 Out.

Jose Altuve hits a ground ball into center field and gets on base.

Michael Brantley hits a line drive into center field and gets on base.

Alex Bregman hits a line drive into center field and gets on base. Altuve scores. Astros take the lead, 1-0.

Yuli Gurriel hits a ground ball toward third base. Brantley scores. Astros lead the Nationals, 2-0.

Carlos Carrea gets walked. Bases are loaded.

Robinson Chirinos hits a ground ball toward third base, resulting in a double play at third and first base. End of the top of the 1st inning.

Bottom of the 1st Inning:

Jose Urquidy is pitching.

Trea Turner pops out to the first baseman. 1 Out.

Adam Eaton pops out to the catcher. 2 Outs.

Anthony Rendon hits a line drive to left field.

Juan Soto hits a line drive that's caught by the third baseman, ending the first inning.

Top of the 2nd Inning:

Patrick Corbin is pitching.

Jake Marisnick hits a ground ball and is thrown out at first base. 1 Out.

Jose Urquidy hits a ground ball and is thrown out at first base. 2 Outs.

George Springer hits a ground ball and is thrown out at first base, ending the top of the second inning.

Bottom of the 2nd Inning:

Jose Urquidy is pitching.

Howie Kendrick strikes out. 1 Out.

Ryan Zimmerman hits a ground ball to third baseman Alex Bregman and is thrown out at first base. 2 Outs.

Victor Robles strikes out, ending the second inning.

Top of the 3rd Inning:

Jose Altuve hits a ground ball toward third base and is thrown out at first base. 1 Out.

Michael Brantley hits a line drive to center field and gets on base.

Alex Bregman hits a pop fly that's caught by the second baseman. 2 Outs.

Yuli Gurriel strikes out, ending the top of the third inning.

Bottom of the 3rd Inning:

Jose Urquidy is pitching.

Yan Gomes hits a line drive deep into left field and runs to second base.

Patrick Corbin bunt grounds out. 1 Out.

Trea Turner hits a ground ball straight to the first baseman and is tagged out. 2 Outs.

Adam Eaton hits a pop fly that's caught by the shortstop, ending the third inning.

Top of the 4th Inning:

Patrick Corbin is pitching.

Carlos Correa gets walked.

Robinson Chirinos hit a two-run home run. Astros now lead the Nationals 4-0.

Jake Marisnick gets hits a ground ball to center field and gets one base.

Jose Urquidy strikes out.

Marisnick steals second base.

George Springer hits a single toward third base and is thrown out at first.

Jose Altuve bunts and is thrown out at first base.

Bottom of the 4th Inning:

Jose Urquidy is pitching.

Anthony Rendon hits a fly out to left field that is caught. 1 Out.

Juan Soto strikes out. 2 Outs.

Howie Kendrick hit a fly ball that is caught, ending the 4th inning.

Top of the 5th Inning:

Patrick Corbin is pitching.

Michael Brantley hit a line drive to center field that is caught. 1 Out.

Alex Bregman hits a ground ball and is thrown out at first. 2 Outs.

Yuli Gurriel strikes out, ending the top of the fifth inning.

Bottom of the 5th Inning:

Jose Urquidy is pitching.

Ryan Zimmerman strikes out. 1 Out.

Victor Robles hit a fly ball into right field that is caught. 2 Outs.

Yan Gomes hits a fly ball into center field, ending the 5th inning.

Top of the 6th Inning:

Patrick Corbin is pitching.

Carlos Correa hits a line drive that's caught. 1 Out.

Robinson Chirinos hits a fly ball deep into center field that is caught. 2 Outs.

Jake Marisnick strikes out, ending the top of the 6th Inning.

Bottom of the 6th Inning:

PITCHING CHANGE: Josh James is taking over pitching for the Astros.

Gerardo Parra gets walked.

Trea Turner strikes out. 1 Out.

Adam Eaton gets walked.

PITCHING CHANGE: Will Harris takes over pitching for the Astros.

Anthony Rendon hits a ground ball toward the pitcher and gets on base. Bases are loaded.

Juan Soto hits a ground ball to first base and is thrown out at first. Parra scores. Astros lead Nationals 4-1.

Howie Kendrick strikes out, ending the sixth inning.

Top of the 7th Inning:

PITCHING CHANGE: Tanner Rainey takes over pitching for the Nationals.

Kyle Tucker gets walked.

George Springer gets walked.

Jose Altuve hits a fly ball out to right field that is caught. 1 Out.

PITCHING CHANGE: Fernando Rodney takes over pitching for the Nationals.

Michael Brantley hits a single. Bases are loaded.

Alex Bregman HITS A GRAND SLAM! Astros now lead the Nationals 8-1.

Yuli Gurriel gets walked.

Carlos Correa gets walked.

Robinson Chirinos hits a ground ball. Gurriel is out at third base. 2 Outs.

Jake Marisnick gets walked.

PITCHING CHANGE: Wander Suero takes over pitching for the Nationals.

Kyle Tucker strikes out, ending the top of the seventh inning.

Bottom of the 7th Inning:

PITCHING CHANGE: Hector Rondon takes over pitching for the Astros.

Ryan Zimmerman hits a line drive that is caught. 1 Out.

Victor Robles hits a line drive to centerfield.

Yan Gomes gets a hit into left field that is caught. 2 Outs.

Asdrubal Cabrera gets walked.

PITCHING CHANGE: Brad Peacock takes over pitching for the Astros.

Trea Turner grounded out to first, ending the seventh inning.

Top of the 8th Inning:

PITCHING CHANGE: Javy Guerra takes over pitching for the Nationals.

George Springer strikes out.1 Out.

Jose Altuve hits a line drive to center field.

Michael Brantley lined out to center field.

Alex Bregman hit a single to left field.

Yuli Gurriellined out to center field, ending the top of the eighth inning.

Bottom of the 8th Inning:

Adam Easton hits a ground ball to third base and is thrown out at first base. 1 Out.

Anthony Rendon hits a single to left field.

Juan Soto gets walked.

Howie Kendrick strikes out. 2 Outs.

Ryan Zimmerman hits a fly ball that is caught, ending the eighth inning.

Top of the 9th Inning:

Javy Guerra is pitching.

Carlos Correa hits a pop fly ball that caught. 1 Out.

Robinson Chirinos hits a line drive into left field.

Jake Marisnick hits a line drive to left field. Chirinos is tagged out trying to score. 2 Outs.

Yordan Alvarez flies out to left field, ending the top of the ninth inning.

Bottom of the 9th Inning:

PITCHING CHANGE: Chris Devenski takes over pitching for the Nationals.

Victor Robles hits a fly ball into left field that is caught. 1 Out.

Yan Gomes strikes out. 2 Outs.

Brian Dozier gets walked.

Trea Turner hits a ground ball. Dozier is forced out at second base, ending the game.

Astros beat the Nationals, 8-1.