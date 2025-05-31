Astros' Yordan Alvarez to remain sidelined due to fractured hand

The Brief Alvarez had his hand checked out after batting practice on Friday. Imaging showed Alvarez's hand is fractured, but more than halfway healed. General Manager Dana Brown says he hopes Alvarez returns "in the near future."



Astros' Yordan Alvarez has received some bad news about his hand injury.

Yordan Alvarez hand fracture

What we know:

Alvarez did live batting practice on Friday when he felt discomfort in his hand. He's been sitting out due to a hand injury.

The Astros sent Alvarez for imaging. General Manager Dana Brown said Alvarez's hand is fractured, but "60 percent healed."

Because of that, Alvarez will be shut down, but Brown hopes he'll return "in the near future."

The backstory:

Yordan Alvarez has been on the sidelines for the Astros since May 2, but he's been showing signs of recovery.

Alvarez took batting practice on Thursday and responded well, leading to live batting practice on Friday.

Manager Joe Espada told the press on Friday that Alvarez was batting balls out of Daiken Park and felt good during practice.