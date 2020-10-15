Astros win Game 5 of ALCS against Rays, 4-3

article

The Houston Astros are keeping that winning momentum going as they won another close game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday afternoon.

The game, which was another must-win for the Astros, ended by a final score of 4-3.

The Astros got the scoring started early with a solo home run by George Springer in the bottom of the first inning.

Then in the bottom of the third inning, with the score tied 1-1, Michael Brantley singles on a sharp line drive to right field scoring Josh Reddick and Martin Maldonado.

In the top of the fifth, Tampa Bay’s Randy Arozarena knocked a solo home run to right-center field.

By the top of the eighth inning, the Astros lead was gone as the Rays’ Ji-Man Choi knocked another solo home run to right-center field.

But in the bottom of the ninth, Carlos Correa knocks a solo home run.

Game 6 will take place Friday afternoon at 5:07 p.m. at PETCO Park in San Diego.

