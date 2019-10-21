Astros’ Pressly reinjures knee, good to go for World Series

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros shutdown reliever Ryan Pressly reinjured his right knee recording an out on the only pitch he threw in Game 6 of the AL Championship Series but says he’ll be ready for the World Series.

Pressly came on with the bases loaded and two outs in the third inning Saturday night against the New York Yankees.

After Didi Gregorius hit a soft dribbler on the first pitch, Pressly came off the mound and fielded the ball and was clearly in pain after planting his right leg while going toward the line. Pressly, basically dragging his right foot, met Gregorius in the baseline and tagged him out.

Pressly, who grimaced as he went toward the dugout, had arthroscopic surgery on the same knee on Aug. 22 and returned Sept. 20.

“Just some scar tissue that broke off,” he said. “It was bound to happen at some point, I just didn’t think it was going to happen in the middle of that game. I’ll be good and ready to go next week.”

Houston won 6-4 on Jose Altuve’s ninth-inning homer. The Astros will host Game 1 of the World Series against the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night.

It was the sixth appearance this postseason for Pressly. He was awarded the win in Game 4 of the ALCS after striking out consecutive batters to leave the bases loaded in the fifth inning.

The Astros used a bullpen game to wrap up the ALCS. Pressly was the third pitcher used and was replaced by Jose Urquidy to start the fourth. Urquidy allowed a solo homer to Gio Urshela, the second batter he faced.

