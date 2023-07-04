Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker named to AL All-Star team

article

HOUSTON – Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker is heading to his second career All-Star game, after being named to the American League team as an injury replacement for Angels slugger Mike Trout.

Tucker is hitting .293 in 84 games this season, with 13 home runs, 55 RBI, and an .850 OPS.

Tucker is the third Astro named to the AL All-Star team, alongside slugger Yordan Alvarez and starting pitcher Framber Valdez – who were both All-Star’s in 2022 as well.

Alvarez says he will likely attend the All-Star festivities at Seattle's T-Mobile Park, but will not play in the game as he continues to work his way back from an oblique injury.

Astros skipper Dusty Baker will manage the American League team at the Midsummer Classic, with the rest of the Astros coaching staff serving as his assistants.

The 2023 MLB All-Star game can be seen on FOX 26 on July 11th at 6:30pm CT.