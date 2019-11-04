Astros make qualifying offer to Gerrit Cole, make several changes to roster

article

The Houston Astros have tendered a qualifying offer to pitcher Gerrit Cole.

The announcement was made by Astros President of Baseball Operations and General Manager Jeff Luhnow.

Cole, 29, was one of eight players on the Astros roster to file for free agency, joining C Robinson Chirinos, RHP Will Harris, C Martín Maldonado, RHP Collin McHugh, LHP Wade Miley, RHP Héctor Rondón and RHP Joe Smith. As of 4 p.m. Monday, all eight players are free to sign with other Major League teams.

The club selected LHP Kent Emanuel to the 40-man roster and reinstated RHP Lance McCullers Jr., after he missed the entire 20191 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

In addition, Chris Devenski, 28, will return to the Astros for his fifth full season in 2020, however, the Astros declined their 2020 option on Devenski. He'll remain with the club as an arbitration-eligible player.