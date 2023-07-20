2023 Women's World Cup: New Zealand beats Norway for first-ever win to open tournament

article

The 2023 Women’s World Cup is underway with three matches kicking off Thursday's tournament.

Australia is battling Ireland in a Group B match currently on FOX.

And the action continues later tonight, when Nigeria faces Canada in a Group B, match at 10:30 p.m. ET on FOX.

In one of the earlier games, New Zealand defeated Norway 1-0 for its first-ever win at the Women’s World Cup just hours after a shooting in downtown Auckland that shocked the host nation.

A gunman stormed a high-rise construction site near Norway's team hotel and opened fire, killing two people. The gunman was found dead after a police shootout.

New Zealand got the nod to stage the first game, although co-host Australia's match against Ireland in Sydney started about an hour later. The Football Ferns had played in five previous World Cups, but hadn't won a match.

Where is the Women’s World Cup?

Australia and New Zealand are scheduled to host the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023. It will be the first FIFA Women's World Cup to have two host nations.

How can I stream the Women’s World Cup?

The Women’s World Cup will be available for streaming on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App. You can also watch on any streaming service that carries FOX and FS1 such as Sling or YouTube TV.

How can I watch the Women’s World Cup for free?

If you have an antenna that picks up FOX, you can watch matches played on FOX for free.

How can I watch full replays of the Women’s World Cup?

Full replays of FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be available on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.






