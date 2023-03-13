Mondays with MikeView More
Mondays with Mike: NASA discovers Asteroid that could hit Earth; Cyclone Freddy; Pi Day Eve
FOX 26 Chief Meteorologist Mike Iscovitz talks about NASA's discovery of a new asteroid that could hit Earth, how Cyclone Freddy set an all-time record, and Pi Day Eve.
FOX 26 Weather
Sunday evening/Monday morning weather forecast
The official start of Spring in Houston will be chilly in the morning! Some of the FOX 26 area may even briefly see freezing temps. Milder conditions return to southeast Texas for the rest of the week.