Young mother shares her cancer story with FOX 26, urges everyone to pay attention to symptoms
HOUSTON - March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and colorectal cancer is rapidly increasing in younger Americans.
Fortunately, diagnosis and treatment have made great advances in recent years.
Stephanie Reetz started having symptoms at only 36-years-old.
Thanks to the HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake’s Rectal Cancer team, she is now back to her normal life after outpatient non-invasive surgery.
Stephanie encourages everyone not to ignore symptoms, and don’t be afraid to get checked out.
It could save your life.
For additional information, click one of the links below.
https://www.cancer.gov/types/colorectal
https://fascrs.org/patients/diseases-and-conditions/frequently-asked-questions-about-colorectal-cancer
https://hcahoustonhealthcare.com/specialties/gastroenterology/