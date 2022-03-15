Expand / Collapse search

Young mother shares her cancer story with FOX 26, urges everyone to pay attention to symptoms

FOX 26 Houston

One woman is sharing her cancer story with FOX 26 as March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. She's increasing awareness and warning everyone to watch for the symptoms.

HOUSTON - March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and colorectal cancer is rapidly increasing in younger Americans. 

Fortunately, diagnosis and treatment have made great advances in recent years. 

Stephanie Reetz started having symptoms at only 36-years-old. 

Thanks to the HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake’s Rectal Cancer team, she is now back to her normal life after outpatient non-invasive surgery.  

Stephanie encourages everyone not to ignore symptoms, and don’t be afraid to get checked out. 

It could save your life.

For additional information, click one of the links below. 

https://www.cancer.gov/types/colorectal

https://fascrs.org/patients/diseases-and-conditions/frequently-asked-questions-about-colorectal-cancer

https://hcahoustonhealthcare.com/specialties/gastroenterology/