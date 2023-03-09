Yellowstone fans have another reason to get excited for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on the series, will be at The Ranch next week for two days of events.

On Tuesday, March 14, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Hauser will make an appearance for a Q&A Session and photo opportunity.

Tickets start at $1,000 for a table for two and up to $2,500 for a table for six.

FILE PHOTO. Cole Hauser at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

On Wednesday, March 15, Hauser will be at The Ranch After Dark Party along with the Kurt Van Meter Band.

General admission begins at 10 p.m. It is $100/person ahead of time and $150/person day-of at the door.

VIP tables will also be available in a roped-off section close to Hauser and the band. The VIP experience also includes a photo opportunity for the group with Hauser. The line for photos begins at 9 p.m., and photos are from 9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

VIP tables are $2,500 ($2,000 upfront and a $500 food and beverage minimum) for up to four people, and $3,000 ($2,500 upfront and a $500 food and beverage minimum) for up to six people.

The party lasts until 12:30 a.m. No one without a cover fee or wristband will be allowed into The Ranch after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

