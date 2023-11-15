Yates High School teens stabbed in eye and neck, allegedly by homeless man, witnesses say

Three Yates High School students who were stabbed near campus Tuesday are in stable condition and improving, according to Houston ISD officials.

Houston ISD says they added additional security officers on campus Wednesday to make sure everything ran smoothly.

The incident happened shortly after 5 p.m. Houston Police say three teenagers, a 14,15, and 16-year-old, were stabbed at a METRO light rail on Scott Street near TDECU stadium. The teens were taken to the hospital.

Isziah Johnson, a student at Yates High School, said one of the victims was his friend.

"My friend was stabbed in the neck. Another boy that I knew, he has a scar on his face all right here, and one of them got stabbed in the side," Johnson said.

Houston police believe the teens had assaulted a homeless man earlier in the day. Investigators say that the homeless man later retaliated by stabbing the teens with a knife.

However, Johnson thinks the teens may have been at the wrong place at the wrong time.

"They passed out Yates sweaters, so everybody has Yates sweaters. Maybe they mistook them for somebody else," Johnson said.

George Gutierrez who works at Subway across from the scene tells FOX 26 the teens ran into the store after being stabbed. Gutierrez said one of them was bleeding a lot from his eye.

Gutierrez said he called 911 and helped clean up the blood until police could arrive.

As of Wednesday evening, no arrests have been made.

Authorities say they’re now reviewing surveillance video of the attack. So far, no suspect information has been released.

HPD says the teenagers could also potentially face charges as well, or the case could go before a grand jury.