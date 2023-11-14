3 Yates High School students stabbed in incident, police investigating

Houston police are now investigating after three students from Yates High School were stabbed in an incident on Tuesday.

School officials said the incident occurred off campus and after school was released.

RELATED: William P. Hobby Airport ranked 4th worst airport for holiday travel

The students were said to be involved in a fight with an unknown person, school officials said.

We're told the students sustained significant injuries and have been transported to local hospitals.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Their conditions have not been released by officials.

School officials did say support services would be available to students and staff on campus on Wednesday.

In a note to parents on Tuesday, school officials said staff are working to support the students and their families.