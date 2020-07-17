Wrongfully-convicted man released after 7 years sues Gerald Goines and HPD

article

A man who was wrongfully convicted and released after seven years is suing the disgraced former Houston police officer who arrested him.

Byron Prophet's attorneys filed the lawsuit against ex-cop Gerald Goines, the City of Houston, and former Houston Police Chief Harold Hurtt.

Prophet was arrested in 2008 raid by HPD SWAT officers, including Goines, and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. It's a crime Prophet says he didn't commit.

The civil lawsuit asks for monetary damages for the deprivation of Prophet's legal rights.

Goines is charged with murder and tampering with a government record in connection to the deadly Harding Street raid in January 2019. Rhogena Nicholas, her husband Dennis Tuttle, and their dog, were fatally shot in the incident. Four officers were also shot and survived their injuries.

The Harris County District Attorney says prosecutors reviewing cases tied to Goines anticipate at least 91 more drug convictions will be overturned.

