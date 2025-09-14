Wrong-way driver dies in head-on crash on I-45 in Houston

article

The Brief A wrong-way driver on Interstate 45 caused a head-on collision that killed the driver of a Toyota RAV4. The two people in the other vehicle, a Dodge Durango, were pulled from their vehicle before it caught fire and are in critical condition. The names of the victims have not yet been released, and the Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.



A wrong-way driver on Interstate 45 caused a head-on crash just north of Houston early Sunday, killing the driver of the wrong-way vehicle and critically injuring two others, authorities said.

Fatal Crash on I-45

What we know:

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. when a Toyota RAV4 traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-45 near FM 1488 crashed into a Dodge Durango.

A wrecker driver told authorities he was traveling south on I-45 and saw the RAV4 pass him at what he estimated to be nearly 100 mph. He immediately called 911 and signaled to nearby Oak Ridge and Montgomery County law enforcement units, who began to follow the wrong-way vehicle.

The wrecker driver said he saw the crash and turned back to the scene. By the time he arrived, he said officers had already pulled the driver and passenger from the Durango, which then burst into flames.

The driver and passenger of the Durango were transported to Memorial Hermann in The Woodlands in critical condition. Authorities said the female driver of the RAV4 was trapped and died at the scene. South Montgomery County firefighters worked for nearly an hour to extricate her.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash. The interstate was closed for several hours and reopened around 7 a.m.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.