Would-be burglar shot, killed by neighbor in north Houston

Officials say a would-be burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner after confronting him for trying to break into a neighbor's house Saturday night.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Saxon Dr. in Central Northwest Houston. According to the Houston PD, an unidentified burglar was trying to break into a home, while the residents weren't around.

A neighbor saw the burglar, investigators say, and went to confront him. That's when police say the burglar "went toward the neighbor."

That homeowner then reportedly shot the would-be burglar. Responding officers pronounced him dead at the scene.

We're told the neighbor was cooperating with authorities, but no additional information has been shared, as of this writing.

An investigation remains underway.