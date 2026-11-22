Harris County law enforcement are calling on the public to help find a missing girl who was last seen on the northwest side of the county.

Harris County missing: 11-year-old Brianna

Precinct Four officials say Brianna was last seen on foot on Windfern Road in the Harvest Bend area, close to FM 1960.

The 11-year-old was said to be wearing a black shirt and black sweatpants.

No other details are available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 281-376-3472.