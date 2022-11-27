World Cup Sunday: Morocco beats Belgium, Germany and Spain face off for Group E showdown

Keysher Fuller scored in the 81st minute to lift Costa Rica to a 1-0 victory over Japan on Sunday, leaving both teams with three points after two games in Group E of the World Cup.

Fuller took advantage of a defensive error when Japan failed to clear the ball and hit the net from 18 meters just off the fingertips of leaping Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda.

The match at Ahmad Bin Ali stadium was tactical and largely lackluster, particularly in a first half that did not yield a single shot on goal. The second half was slightly better with Japan pressing throughout until Costa Rica broke through.

Costa Rica keeper Keylor Navas came up with several rapid fire saves in the final minutes to ensure the victory.

Japan has one Group E game remaining with Spain, and Costa Rica faces Germany in its final group match. With a victory, Japan could have all but wrapped up a place in the knockout stage after a 2-1 upset of Germany in its opener. Costa Rica was pounded by Spain 7-0 in its first game and just trying to survive.

Japan had the edge in corners, shots, and possession but could not find the net.

The first half might have been one of the worst of the tournament that has already seen four 0-0 draws. Neither team had a shot on goal in a tactical stalemate.

Ritsu Doan, who scored one of Japan’s goals in the 2-1 win over Germany, looked the most threatening early with runs down the right side looking to cut in crosses.

Costa Rica’s most menacing player always looked like Joel Campbell, trying to use his speed on the left flank.

There was more action in the first two minutes after the break than in the entire first half.

Hidemasa Morita tested Navas with a blistering shot in the first minute, and Takuma Asano forced another save a minute later.

Despite Japan's attacking intent, the late defensive error cost the team, which seemed headed for a draw and a valuable point.

Japan, which is appearing it its seventh straight World Cup, has reached the knockout stage on three occasions, losing each time in the round of 16. Costa Rica reached the quarterfinals in Brazil in 2014.

Japan may not win the World Cup, but it’s winning goodwill with its tradition of cleaning up fan areas and player dressing rooms after the match. This dates from Japan’s first appearance in the World Cup in 1998. This time Japanese team officials have arrived with 8,000 trash bags with thank-you greetings in Arabic, Japanese, and English.

Germany, Spain to face off Sunday

There will be a Group E showdown Sunday between countries that have each won a World Cup since 2010, FOX Sports reports.

Spain , which won the World Cup in 2010, will face four-time winner Germany , most recently winning it all in 2014.

Spain opened with a 7-0 win over Costa Rica. Germany opened with a 2-1 loss to Japan .

Germany has met with Spain four times in the World Cup, going 2-1-1 (W-L-D). The most recent meeting came in 2010 in the semifinals, with Spain posting a 1-0 victory en route to its first World Cup title.

Since winning it all in 2010, Spain has had mixed results in recent World Cups. In 2018, Spain was upset by host country Russia in the round of 16, and in 2014 they did not advance past the group stage.

This year’s squad is filled with talent, with a total of nine players coming from FC Barcelona and Real Madrid . Some notables include Barcelona’s trio of Ferran Torres , Ansu Fati and Gavi .

One player to watch for on the German side is Bayern Munich ’s Thomas Müller , who has scored 10 goals in his World Cup career. The career record is 16, held by his fellow countryman Miroslav Klose.

Morocco pulls off another World Cup upset, beats Belgium 2-0

Morocco pulled off another shock at the World Cup on Sunday, beating Belgium 2-0 to leave Kevin de Bruyne and the 2018 semifinalists in peril of a group-stage exit.

Substitute Abdelhamid Sabiri got one past Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois by whipping in a free kick from a tight angle at the near post in the 73rd minute for Morocco's first goal. Zakaria Aboukhlal then guided a shot into the roof of the net off a pass from Hakim Ziyech in stoppage time.

Belgium, ranked No. 2 in the world behind Brazil, had won its last seven group games at the World Cup. It was Morocco's first win at a World Cup since 1998 and only its third ever.

Belgium would have become the second team after defending champion France to qualify for the knockout stage if it had beaten the Moroccans.

Belgium will next play 2018 finalist Croatia in its final group match, while Morocco will face Canada.

