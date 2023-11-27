Civic Heart Community Services hosts its annual World AIDS Day Block Party on December 1, 2023.

The 5th annual event will not only celebrate the World AIDS Day but also provide HIV, HCV, and Syphilis testing (using Civic Heart's mobile testing clinic) in addition to education about Mpox and COVID-19.

The block party will be held 6102 Scott Street, Houston TX 77021 (Planet Fitness parking) from 3pm - 6pm.

The City of Houston will provide both COVID-19 and Mpox vaccinations.

To encourage testing and vaccinations, Civic Heart will provide the following gift cards:

$10 for testing (HIV, syphilis, and HCV)

$15 gift card for their first dose of the Mpox vaccination and $10 for the second dose

a $25 gift card for receiving the COVID-19 or influenza vaccine.

There will be both food and music to entertain the community.

Civic Heart representatives can be available to discuss the event and their year-round services focused on HIV and other STIs wellness, mpox and other vaccinations and other health resources and programs, including Project FORCE (Focusing on Reducing Crisis through Education). Project FORCE uses high impact prevention strategies to eradicate new HIV cases, locate HIV-positive individuals unaware of their HIV status, and link HIV-positive individuals out of care to HIV medical care in the greater Houston Area.

For more information, go to: https://www.changehivtogether.org/