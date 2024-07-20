Workplace treatment based on politics

According to the Society for Human Resource Management, 64% of U.S. workers surveyed said they experienced or witnessed people being treated poorly in the workplace due to their political views.

Leadership expert Anton Gunn talks with us about what you can do if you're a victim or witness in the workplace.

