Woodlands pet store customer says puppy he paid nearly $7K for died one day after he bought him

The Brief Nine-week-old Maverick was bought in The Woodlands Mall for nearly $7,000. The pup was taken to an animal hospital hours later, and he had to be put down. The customer says the pet store offered to pay the vet bill after FOX 26 got involved.



A pet store in the Woodlands is stepping up for a customer who says his puppy was put down one day after he bought him.

Pet put down: Woodlands pet store stepping up

What they're saying:

Taylor Rhodes says he and his girlfriend connected right away with the nine-week-old puppy he named Maverick.

Taylor bought the pup at Pet Fair at the Woodlands Mall. The dog cost about $6,500 on a payment plan.

Just hours after purchasing the pup, Taylor took him to Blue Pearl Emergency Animal Hospital.

A vet diagnosed Maverick with stones in his bladder and said that the pup needed to be put down.

"I remember sitting in the lobby bawling my eyes out," Taylor said.

What's next:

Taylor says he doesn't have to finish Pet Fair's payment plan for the pup.

"They were generous people," he said. "They decided to cancel the payment program. I respect that."

Initially, Pet Fair told Taylor they would not pay his almost $2,000 vet bill. But, after FOX 26 asked the store about that, Taylor says he got a call from the manager at Pet Fair offering to pay the vet bill.

Taylor praised the store employees, calling them extremely helpful.

The other side:

Pet Fair tells FOX 26 they've been in business for more than 30 years and take pride in our pets and customers.

What you can do:

Before you buy a pet, consider adopting from a shelter or rescue group.