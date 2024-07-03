A man was found dead outside The Woodlands Mall on Wednesday morning.

Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputies were responding to a welfare check when they discovered the deceased man at the mall located at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive around 9:00 a.m. While the cause of death remains under investigation, initial findings indicate that this appears to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld until the next of kin has been notified.

Further details will be released as the investigation continues.