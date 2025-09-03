Woodlands couple says 2 French Bulldogs they bought at pet store both died within 4 months of spending $9,000

The Brief On February 11, Felicia Luna and Eric Ramirez bought two French Bulldogs from Pet Fair in The Woodlands Mall. The couple says the puppies were being treated for respiratory infections, and they took them back to the store daily for medication until they brought them home. Just three weeks after spending almost $9,000 for the brother and sister, Margo was dead. Weeks later, the other dog was also dead.



On February 11, Felicia Luna and Eric Ramirez bought two French Bulldogs from Pet Fair in The Woodlands Mall.

The couple says the puppies were being treated for respiratory infections, and they took them back to the store daily for medication until they brought them home.

What they're saying:

"It was after the second visit to our own vet, we learned the antibiotics weren't taking effect as quickly as expected," Eric said.

Just three weeks after spending almost $9,000 for the brother and sister, Margo was dead.

"We watched her suffer. We watched her having trouble breathing on a daily basis," said Felicia.

Weeks later, the other dog was also dead.

The couple says losing both dogs in a 4-month period was beyond devastating.

They say their vet told them the dogs died from severe respiratory infection.

Since the couple paid cash for the dogs, they say they had to purchase them "As is."

Felicia says the store manager didn't return her calls.

Dig deeper:

When we contacted Pet Fair at The Woodlands Mall, they told us they had no record of the couple.

After we sent the receipt and other documentation, we didn't hear back from the store manager.