Women of Houston Rodeo kick off International Women’s History Month

March is International Women’s History month and FOX 26 will be featuring some phenomenal women all month long who are making their own history. We set the month off with the current 2021 World Champion Barrel Racer Jordon Briggs.



Briggs, a Texas native, is a four-time barrel racing champion who began when she was just a toddler following in the steps of her mother, who was also a four-time champion.

MORE BAYOU CITY BUZZ

Jordon would watch her mother Kristie Peterson, compete at Rodeo Houston in the Astrodome.



She tells me the amazing women of Rodeo work on their craft all year long and there is no downtime.



Jordon, whose three-year-old daughter accompanies her, says that many of the women who have children are here with their children, simultaneously being a mother and following their dream to compete.

MORE HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO NEWS



Briggs maintains the lead at the end of Super Series 1 and has plans to win it all. If you’re wondering how much money they make, she’s on the line to win $50,000.



If you have an amazing woman you would like to tell us about for International Women’s History Month, reach out to coco.dominguez@fox.com or social media @mscocodominguez.