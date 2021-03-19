Woman taken into custody after refusing to wear mask at Texas City Office Depot

We’re getting our first look after the same woman who went viral for not wearing a mask at a Galveston Bank was taken into custody for the same reason in Texas City.



According to a release, Texas City Police Dispatch received a call from employees at Office Depot, located at 9550 Emmett F Lowery Expressway about an adult female inside the store refusing to wear a mask or leave the store.



When Officer Cunningham-Authorlee arrived at the store, Terry Lynn Wright, was standing at the check out counter reading aloud form her mobile phone, claiming she was ‘educating people’ on their rights.

When Cunningham-Authorlee asked Wright to leave or be arrested, she refused to leave and tried to get the officer to read what was on her phone.



As the officer tried to take Wright into custody, she started yelling asking people to record what was happening and apparently tried to keep the officer from putting handcuffs on.

It was at that point when Wright gave her name to officers that the officers realized the woman was the same person wanted on the Galveston warrants.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

Authorities said while she offered some resistance to arrest, Wright was taken into custody by Texas City police on the Galveston charges of criminal trespass and resist arrest search or transport.

She was then taken taken to the Galveston County Jail where she posted bonds totaling $2,500.



No additional charges were filed in connection with the incident at the Office Depot.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP