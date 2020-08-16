Woman shot while sitting in vehicle with her son in North Harris Co.

article

Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot while sitting in a vehicle with her son on Sunday afternoon.



According to Mark Herman with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 office, the shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the 14600 block of Ella Boulevard.

Herman said the suspect is described as a Black male armed with an AR15 style rifle.



Drivers are urged to avoid the area.



No additional information has been released.



