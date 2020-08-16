Expand / Collapse search

Woman shot while sitting in vehicle with her son in North Harris Co.

Published 
News
FOX 26 Houston
article

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot while sitting in a vehicle with her son on Sunday afternoon. 

According to Mark Herman with the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 office, the shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the 14600 block of Ella Boulevard. 

Herman said the suspect is described as a Black male armed with an AR15 style rifle. 

Drivers are urged to avoid the area. 

No additional information has been released. 

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date. 
 