5 children at home when woman shot to death in north Harris Co.; shooter on run

A Spring mother was shot and killed overnight while her five kids were at home. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office believes it was the woman’s boyfriend who pulled the trigger.

Investigators said the five kids were unharmed.

It happened on the 5900 block of Cypresswood Green Drive in Spring.

Family members from both sides were gathered outside the house Monday afternoon. The family said the couple had been together for eight years and were common-law married.

The victim’s family declined to go on camera.

Instead, the accused gunman’s sister, Sandra Landry, is vehemently defending him.

"He didn’t kill his wife," Landry said.

Landry said the two have been together since 2013 and have had relationship issues in the past. However, she said her brother loved his wife and their five kids more than anything.

"When he lost his mom, that was like the next thing to him, was her. And that was it. And it was like his world just opened up. I mean when you say love somebody, and a husband that love his wife and his kids, and would go beyond and above for them and make sure - he made sure.

"I love you and I’m telling you right now brother. We’re standing behind you. God got you and mama got you," Landry said.

According to the Houston Area Women’s Center, domestic violence incidents have risen sharply over the last year and tend to increase during the holiday season as well.

"During the holidays, what happens is that maybe they're more in close proximity, maybe the survivor can feel empowered and so anytime an abuser or perpetrator of violence. It feels like their power is being overtaken or that the victim is no longer susceptible to their abuse tactics, then they will try to continue that control, and often that control leads to death.

"According to statistics, we've seen an increase, I believe it was 80% in this last year of domestic violence cases here in Harris County and Houston," said Isabel Martinez, Director of Violence Prevention at the HAWC.

No arrests or charges have been filed. Investigators have not yet released the names of the victim or the suspect.

The Houston Area Women’s Center has a 24/7 hotline for anyone who believes they or someone they know is a victim of domestic violence, please call (713) 528-2121.